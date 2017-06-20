‘Highly induced drug psychosis’ to blame for man on SkyTrain tracks and system shutdown

A 57-year-old man will likely be facing charges following a disruption of the SkyTrain system during rush hour Monday afternoon.

Transit Police spokesperson Anne Drennan says the Expo Line was down for almost an hour after a man climbed onto the tracks at Columbia Station in New Westminster, out onto the Pattullo Bridge, onto the tracks below, and then back again.

When he was finally arrested, Drennan says police found him to be carrying drugs.

“When we searched him after his arrest we found a quantity of what we believe is crystal meth on him. Enough for personal use, not for trafficking.”

Drennan says doctors described the man as being in a “highly induced drug psychosis,” rather than suffering from a mental illness.

“He was highly visible and in his drug-induced state he was very agile and nimble and out in the middle of the span dancing around out over the water.”

She says the man has a lengthy criminal record and no fixed address. He remains in custody.