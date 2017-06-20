Former Alberta Motor Association executive charged with fraud

The former vice-president of the Alberta Motor Association (AMA) has been charged with fraud.

A police investigation began in the summer of 2016 after AMA employees reportedly found fraudulent invoices.

On July 21, 2016, AMA fired a senior executive, alleging he stole $8 million from the organization and bought lavish homes and vehicles.

Court documents show James Gladden, who also goes by Jim, worked for AMA for eight years.

A lawsuit filed by AMA claims Gladden, 38, misappropriated funds dating back to at least 2013, while he was vice-president of information technology.

In February 2017 he denied the allegations.

AMA sued Gladden – and several companies that allegedly brokered the sale of mobile apps, websites or served as an alleged software development contractor – in August 2016 for $8.1 million.

Court documents show any assets that may have been purchased with money from the alleged fraud could be seized and sold. Those assets include two Porches, a BMW, a Maserati, a 2014 Yamaha boat, a home in southwest Edmonton and a home in Scottsdale, Ariz.

Gladden turned himself into police last week and is facing one charge each of fraud over $5,000 and laundering proceeds of crime, as well as five charges of use of a forged document.

In a statement AMA said said it was “pleased” to hear about the charges.

“We are pleased that an arrest has been made in the case of fraud that was perpetrated against AMA. As the matter is before the criminal court, we will not comment further.”