With confidence vote looming, BC Liberals make second funding announcement in as many days

For the second day in a row, the BC Liberals have unveiled new pre-Throne Speech spending items not included in the 2017 budget or Liberal election platform.

Today the new Environment Minister announced a $50-million boost to electric car charging stations.

READ MORE: B.C. government sends 30 news releases in 7 hours, announcing over $2.3B in spending

Jordan Sturdy says over five years, the money will allow for 321 fast-charging stations and 4,211 level-two charging stations around the province.

As for where the cash will come from, Sturdy says the province can afford it without going into the red.

“The finance minister is quite confident that we’re going to be able to incorporate this $50-million into our $49.5-billion budget,” Sturdy said.

The move brings the total in new spending announced by the Liberals this week to $218.6-million.

WATCH: Christy Clark announces what’s next following deal made by NDP, BC Green Party

Sturdy also commented on why the program wasn’t included in the Liberals’ election platform.

“I’m pleased to be involved in this change in direction, or this additional initiative I suppose is a better way of saying it,” he said.

“This is the next phase of our Climate Leadership Plan. So this is something that we’re putting forward as a, you know, there’s an important component — it’s important to have a robust infrastructure around the province.”

READ MORE: BC Liberals pledging to raise welfare rates, ban big money in Throne Speech

The announcement comes amid a flurry of about-faces on core BC Liberal policies as the clock ticks down to Thursday’s Throne Speech and a confidence vote an allied NDP and Green party are projected to win.

Last week, the Liberals announced they would scrap a requirement for Metro Vancouver to hold a referendum on any new transit funding mechanisms.

And Monday, the party said it would move to ban union and corporate political donations while increasing welfare and disability rates — both moves the party has long resisted and campaigned against ahead of the May election.