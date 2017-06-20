Man charged with allegedly threatening mother and child on Vancouver bus

A man who allegedly threatened a woman and her baby on a Vancouver bus last month is now facing multiple charges.

The Metro Vancouver Transit Police says 56-year-old Arthur Emile Cherpak of no fixed address has been charged with two counts of uttering threats, and one count each of assault and criminal harassment in the incident.

Police say the altercation happened on the evening of May 31, when a woman got on a bus at Davie and Bute Streets in Downtown Vancouver with her 16-month-old child in a stroller.

A few minutes later, a man also got on and stood beside them.

Police say he began to focus on the child, leaning over the carriage and allegedly repeatedly pressing the baby’s harness release.

Investigators say when the mother asked him to stop he became angry and abusive, yelling and swearing at her.

Police say when another passenger tried to intervene, the suspect allegedly challenged him to a fight and threatened to break his nose.

When the mother tried to exit the bus, he allegedly then blocked her way, lunging at her and the baby.

Police say other passengers eventually grabbed and held him, before he broke free and left he bus.

Investigators say Cherpack was identified and arrested earlier in June and is due in court Tuesday.