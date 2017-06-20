N.S. man, woman face drug charges following search of two Eskasoni homes

A man and a woman are facing drug charges following the execution of search warrants at two Eskasoni, N.S. residences.
The RCMP Eskasoni and Sydney Drug Section conducted the search warrants on June 15. As a result, marijuana, prescription opioid pills and more than $1,200 in cash was seized.
Curtis Poulette, 28, of Eskasoni was charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking prescription pills, possession of marijuana and failing to comply with an undertaking. He was remanded into custody and scheduled to appear in court Monday.
A 41-year-old Eskasoni woman, whose name was not released by RCMP, was charged with possession of prescription pills and obstruction. She has been released on conditions and is scheduled to appear in court Aug. 1.
