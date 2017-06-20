Legislate New Brunswick’s greenhouse gas targets : auditor general

New Brunswick’s auditor general is calling on the province to legislate targets for reductions in greenhouse gas emissions.

It is one of the recommendations in the first volume of Kim MacPherson’s annual report released today.

She says emissions have declined from their peak in 2005, but meeting targets set for 2030 and 2050 will require significant action both provincially and federally.

MacPherson says Nova Scotia and three other provinces have legislated their greenhouse gas reduction targets.

Her report also shows that while NB Power has renewable energy targets, it doesn’t have specific greenhouse gas reduction targets for the future.

She says the federal initiative to phase out coal-fired electricity by 2020 poses a potential operating risk to NB Power because its coal-fired Belledune Generating Station produces 13 per cent of the utility’s total power capacity.