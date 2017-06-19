Edmonton Eskimos close to signing top draft pick: sources

The Edmonton Eskimos were ecstastic when they selected Carleton Ravens receiver Nate Behar fifth overall in the first round of this year’s CFL Draft back on May 7.

Fast forward to present day and the Eskimos still don’t have Behar under contract as the two sides have been locked in a contract dispute that led to Behar missing all of training camp.

On Sunday Eskimos general manager and vice-president of football operations Brock Sunderland issued a very short update on the state of negotiations.

“Nate Behar is always welcome to join our organization and that’s all I’ll say about that,” Sunderland said. “He’s welcome at anytime and we’re going to talk about the guys that are here, that have been working hard everyday and that are on our roster right now.”

Sources tell 630 CHED sports that the two sides are still working out the bonus structure of the contract. Behar will likely have to settle for a base salary near the CFL minimum of $53,000.

Reports have suggested the Eskimos offered a contract to Behar with a base salary of $77,000, only to slash the offer by $20,000 when an agreement couldn’t be reached. A healthy signing bonus could push the overall money for Behar near the $70,000 range.

The two sides will likely try to re-negotiate the deal in the off-season.

The Eskimos will open up their regular season schedule on Saturday in Vancouver against the B.C. Lions. 630 CHED will have live coverage starting with Countdown to Kick-off at 6:30 p.m., the opening kick-off from B.C. Place Stadium will be at 8 p.m.