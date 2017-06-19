Vigil planned for Pritchard Avenue homicide victim

WINNIPEG — The family of William Sumner has traveled to Winnipeg from their home in Fairford First Nation to hold a vigil for the 27-year-old who was killed Sunday.

Sumner’s aunts, cousins and sister are all in Winnipeg Monday, in hopes of soon returning his body to Fairford First Nation to be laid to rest.

“That’s our main goal right now, is to just get Junior (William) home,” Sumner’s cousin Loretta Maud said.

While in Winnipeg, the family is holding a vigil at the site Sumner was killed on Pritchard Avenue and McKenzie Street.

Sumner’s family said William was a father to three children. They said he moved to Winnipeg from Fairford Fist Nation in February to be closer to his kids.

“Those were his babies, those were his heart,” Sumner’s aunt Doreen Sumner said.

The family said Sumner was a caring man, and was very close with all of his relatives.

Right now, his aunts said they are focused on getting the body home as soon as possible.

“We want him home so we can have peace. So we can visit him daily,” Sumner’s aunt Lillian Pruden said. “As soon as we get home, we will have peace. We will have peace when we have him home.”

Police haven’t released any information on how Sumner was killed. The family said they haven’t been told anything.

“The way he was taken from us, I wouldn’t want no other person to experience what we have gone through,” Pruden said.

The vigil is planned for 8 p.m.