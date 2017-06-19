Homicide unit investigating North End death

The Winnipeg police homicide unit is investigating a death in the city’s North End.

Police were called to the 600 block of Pritchard Avenue shortly after 6 p.m. Sunday.

A section of Pritchard Avenue is blocked off at McKenzie Street Monday morning as officers continue to investigate.

A police spokesperson didn’t release any information about the person who died including their age or gender.

Officials also didn’t say if anyone was in custody.