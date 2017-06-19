Homicide unit investigating North End death
A A
The Winnipeg police homicide unit is investigating a death in the city’s North End.
Police were called to the 600 block of Pritchard Avenue shortly after 6 p.m. Sunday.
A section of Pritchard Avenue is blocked off at McKenzie Street Monday morning as officers continue to investigate.
A police spokesperson didn’t release any information about the person who died including their age or gender.
Officials also didn’t say if anyone was in custody.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.