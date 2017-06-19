Parole review scheduled for B.C. man who raped and murdered three-year-old

A man who raped and murdered a three-year-old girl on the Sunshine Coast more than 30 years ago is up for full parole review.

The Parole Board of Canada has scheduled the review for October of 2021 for Darren Kelly, who changed his name to Ryan Scott Brady after his first-degree murder conviction.

Brady kidnapped Genoa Jean May from a motel room in Sechelt in December of 1985 before raping and killing her on a remote Sunshine Coast road.

He was later diagnosed as a “dangerous psychopath” and has been in prison since pleading guilty in 1986.

Brady waived his last review for full parole in 2010.

While it will still be nearly four years before Brady’s full review, he could make an application for a conditional release before 2021.