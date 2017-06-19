Chad Kroeger says Nickelback is the most ‘diverse’ band out there

Nickelback frontman Chad Kroeger sat down with Metal Convenant in a new interview where he spoke about the diversity of Nickelback’s music.

“I can’t think of another band that’s as diverse as we are. I can’t. And I don’t think that’s me talking from pride or ego,” Kroeger said.

Kroeger then challenged the interviewer to name another band who is just as diverse as Nickelback, which led the journalist to suggest Slipknot singer Corey Taylor’s other band, Stone Sour.

Kroeger went on to criticize Taylor, arguing that his band is a “gimmick” and describing Stone Sour as “Nickelback Lite.”

“Yeah, because they’re trying to be Nickelback… They’re OK, but they’re not as good as Nickelback. They sound like Nickelback Lite,” Kroeger replied.

He also claimed that Taylor has said “some really nasty things” about him in the press. He responded to Taylor, who allegedly described writing a hit song as “easy,” saying, “Well, show me. Show me. Write one. I have yet to hear one.”

Kroeger switched gears to mention Taylor’s primary band, Slipknot: “They had to put on masks and jump around. How good can your music be if you’ve got to beat each other up on stage, throw up in your own masks every night?”

Kroeger mentioned that Nickelback and Slipknot launched their careers while signed to the same label, Roadrunner Records.

Aruging that “music shouldn’t be a gimmick. Music should just be music,” Kroger said of Taylor: “he got tired of sitting behind a mask. He wanted people to know what he looks like. So he started Stone Sour.”

The interviewer said that Kroeger “had a good point.”

In a 2002 interview with Rock Sound magazine, Taylor suggested that Roadrunner was spending more time and resources promoting Nickelback than they were with Slipknot.

“I’m glad they could use our money to make f***ing Nickelback happy,” he said. “That’s a very, very bitter subject for me, and if I ever see any of those f***ers, it’s going to be brutal.”

He continued: “I’m happy for them, but at the same [time], we went out and bust our a**es to make what we did. If they’re still here in a couple years then, hey, good for them, but this band isn’t going anywhere, and when the record label basically f***s your loyalty in the a**, it’s really bitter — especially when we went out and f***ing bled, sweat and earned every f***ing album that we sold. MTV won’t f***ing touch us, radio barely f***ing touches us and here comes those f***ing pretty boys… and the lead singer looks like Shaggy from Scooby Doo…”

Stone Sour’s new album, Hydrograd, will be released on June 30.

Nickelback released their ninth studio album, Feed the Machine, on June 16.

The Canadian rock band’s tour begins on June 23 with 44 dates across North America including stops in Detroit, Los Angeles, Chicago, Toronto and Vancouver.

Watch part of Kroeger’s interview here.