Equipment fire disrupts SkyTrain service in New Westminster
An equipment fire at the New West SkyTrain station put a temporary stop to Expo line service Sunday morning.
Trains were halted between the Columbia and Edmonds stations. Shuttle bus services were provided between those stations.
TransLink confirms the fire has been put out and crews are restoring power to those stations affected. Service should be restored by 10 a.m.
The Millennium and Canada lines were unaffected.
