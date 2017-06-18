Burnaby
June 18, 2017 1:04 pm

Equipment fire disrupts SkyTrain service in New Westminster

By Online News Producer  Global News
Global News
A A

An equipment fire at the New West SkyTrain station put a temporary stop to Expo line service Sunday morning.

Trains were halted between the Columbia and Edmonds stations. Shuttle bus services were provided between those stations.

TransLink confirms the fire has been put out and crews are restoring power to those stations affected. Service should be restored by 10 a.m.

The Millennium and Canada lines were unaffected.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Burnaby
Fire
New Westminster
SkyTrain
SkyTrain delay
Transit
TransLink
Vancouver transit

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News