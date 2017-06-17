Suspect arrested in connection to double homicide near Powell River

A young man is in custody after a shooting in the village of Lund, BC left two people dead and another in hospital Saturday morning.

Powell River RCMP responded to a call at a residence in the 1500-block of Scotch Place at around 5:15 a.m. Two people were found dead at the scene. A third, male victim was suffering from non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital. He has been treated and released.

The suspect, a 19-year-old male, remains in custody.

Police have released no other information but did say the incident doesn’t appear to be random. The Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit has been called in to assist RCMP in the investigation.