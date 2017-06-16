Runaway car strikes two psychics at café in Ontario; claim they didn’t see it coming

Security cameras at a café in Ontario captured the terrifying moment an out-of-control car slammed through the window at high speed, striking two diners and pinning them to the wall.

Yet incredibly, both were able to walk away unscathed.

The accident occurred at Silks Country Kitchen in Virgil, Ont., on May 30 near Niagara-on-the-Lake just after 3 p.m. on May 30. Eddie Dijon, 84, was eating with his friend Blair Robertson when a silver Lexus came barreling through the window at high speed.

The impact flung both men violently backward, pinning them between the wall and the car as debris was sent flying.

“I thought my neck was broken,” Dijon told the Niagara Advance.

READ MORE: Man who survived Niagara Falls plunge dies after going over second time

Yet incredibly, both men were able to walk away from the incident with only minor injuries. Niagara Emergency Medical Services say both were sent to hospital for evaluation, but additional ambulances originally called to the scene were cancelled in light of their minor injuries.

While they know it could have been much worse, the men stress that the crash was as bad as it appears.

“I’m battered and bruised, have a nasty headache and assorted aches and pains,” Robertson told the Niagara Advance. “Not fun.”

Dijon is a magician and a psychic by trade, as is Robertson. Dijon says Silks Country Kitchen is a favourite of his, and he orders the same meal (corned beef sandwich) and sits at the same table whenever he eats there.

Needless to say, neither man saw it coming.

The driver of the silver Lexus was identified as an 85-year-old woman from New York state. Police say she was interviewed at the scene, and found not to be intoxicated or under the influence. Because the incident occurred on private property, and no one suffered serious injury, police are declining to press charges.