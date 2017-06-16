Canada
June 16, 2017 10:21 am

Man who survived Niagara Falls plunge dies after going over second time

By Staff The Associated Press

FILE- In this Aug. 13, 2004, file photo, Kirk Jones poses for a photo at Terrapin Point on the American side of Horseshoe Falls in Niagara Falls State Park, N.Y. Jones, who survived a plunge over Niagara Falls without protection in 2003 has died after he went over again, this time inside an inflatable ball. Police told the Syracuse Post-Standard that the body of the 53-year-old was found in the Niagara River by the U.S. Coast Guard on June 2, 2017. (Chip Somodevilla/Detroit Free Press via AP, File)

(Chip Somodevilla/Detroit Free Press via AP, File)
A A

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. – A man who survived a plunge over Niagara Falls without protection in 2003 has died after he went over again, this time inside an inflatable ball.

Police tell the Syracuse Post-Standard the body of 53-year-old Kirk R. Jones was found in the Niagara River by the U.S. Coast Guard on June 2.

Detective Sgt. Brian Nisbet of the New York State Park Police says it’s the same man who became the first person to survive an unprotected plunge over the falls in October 2003.

READ MORE: Erendira Wallenda hangs by teeth from chopper over Niagara Falls

Nisbet says investigators believe Jones attempted to go over the falls inside a three-meter ball on April 19.

The empty ball was recovered by the Maid of the Mist tour boat.

Three others have survived unprotected plunges over the falls since Jones did it.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Kirk R. Jones
maid of the mist
Maid of the Mist tour boat
New York State Park Police
Niagara Falls
Niagara River
Syracuse Post-Standard
U.S. Coast Guard

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News