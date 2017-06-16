Mystery patron pays entire restaurant tab and leaves cartoon behind

A Greek restaurant along the Decarie Expressway became the site of an unexpected act of charity Thursday, as the packed lunchtime crowd had their tabs paid by a mysterious patron.

This Marathon Souvlaki became the site of unexpected kindness Thursday at lunch… @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/mVZx6QCn7K — Billy Shields (@billyshields) June 16, 2017

According to John Markou, restaurant co-owner, the total tab worked out to around $2,000.

Instead of getting their bills, patrons were handed a hand-drawn cartoon encouraging them to pay it forward and make a donation to either the Starlight Children’s Foundation or Sun Youth.

The patron left note with a hand-drawn cartoon, encouraging them to pay it forward to a charity. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/qosNTdAjrb — Billy Shields (@billyshields) June 16, 2017

Both the Starlight Children’s Foundation and Marathon know of the mystery man, but won’t divulge his secret. Markou said this was the second time he had done something similar.For Sun Youth, the act caught them completely by surprise.

One patron who was there Thursday, Isabelle Madore, said that after she and her father had a $25 lunch comped by the mystery diner, both are planning to make donations of $25 to the Starlight Foundation.

For Helio Galego, of Sun Youth, it was an act of uplifting kindness.

“I thought ‘wow, there are great people in Montreal,'” he said.