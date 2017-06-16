COMMENTARY: Don’t buy into the Mayweather vs. McGregor hype

We’ve all had a couple of days to digest the hype surrounding this summer’s boxing match between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor.

The two fighters will go toe-to-toe Aug. 26 in Las Vegas, in a bout that pits one of the greatest boxers in history against one of the most electrifying mixed martial artists on the planet.

It’s an intriguing match on a number of fronts.

“Money” Mayweather has never lost a fight, he’s 49-0 with 26 knockouts, but he’s 40 and well past his prime.

McGregor is 21-3 with 18 KOs, but the 28-year-old has never stepped foot in a pro boxing ring.

Boxing pundits say the MMA superstar doesn’t stand a chance, others say he won’t land a punch.

I say to that, how are they so sure?

McGregor needs just one shot and if that one punch catches Mayweather, it could be lights out.

And I’m sure McGregor realizes that Mayweather is a defensive genius in the ring, so getting that shot will be nearly impossible.

Despite the odds, and the hype, this fight is about one thing and one thing only.

Money.

Mayweather will earn $100 million while McGregor will pocket $80 million.

Just don’t complain that you wasted $100 to watch it on pay-per-view.