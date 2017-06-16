Firefighters conduct dramatic high rope rescue over Capilano river

Crews were called to a bridge high above the Capilano River Thursday evening to conduct a dramatic rescue effort.

The District of North Vancouver Fire Rescue Service says its members, along with a team from the West Vancouver Fire Rescue Service, were called to the Highway 1 overpass to conduct the technical rope rescue.

Firefighters say they’ve secured the victim and have raised them off an island below the bridge.

The DNV Firefighters say the patient is “in good condition” after being medically assessed, and has been transferred to BC Ambulance.

