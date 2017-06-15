Child pornography charges laid against Lloydminster man

Child pornography offences have been laid against a 26-year-old man from Lloydminster.

The Saskatchewan Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) unit received a complaint on April 6 about an individual having sexually explicit conversations with a 14-year-old girl on a popular social media application.

READ MORE: Child luring charges for Eatonia, Sask. man already facing child porn charge

Police said they identified a Lloydminster home where the activity had occurred.

On Wednesday, a search warrant was executed by ICE members at the home where Brian James Hanson was arrested.

READ MORE: Saskatoon man’s child porn collection is among the worst authorities have seen

Hanson is facing charges of luring a child under the age of 16, making explicit material available to a child under 16 and breach of a recognizance.

He appeared in Lloydminster provincial court on Thursday morning. He is remanded in custody until June 22.