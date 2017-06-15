Child pornography charges laid against Lloydminster man
Child pornography offences have been laid against a 26-year-old man from Lloydminster.
The Saskatchewan Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) unit received a complaint on April 6 about an individual having sexually explicit conversations with a 14-year-old girl on a popular social media application.
Police said they identified a Lloydminster home where the activity had occurred.
On Wednesday, a search warrant was executed by ICE members at the home where Brian James Hanson was arrested.
Hanson is facing charges of luring a child under the age of 16, making explicit material available to a child under 16 and breach of a recognizance.
He appeared in Lloydminster provincial court on Thursday morning. He is remanded in custody until June 22.
