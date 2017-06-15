Crime
June 15, 2017 4:59 pm
Updated: June 15, 2017 5:05 pm

Child pornography charges laid against Lloydminster man

Thomas Piller - Web Producer By Online Producer  Global News

A Lloydminster man has been charged with child pornography offences.

Saskatchewan ICE unit / Supplied
A A

Child pornography offences have been laid against a 26-year-old man from Lloydminster.

The Saskatchewan Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) unit received a complaint on April 6 about an individual having sexually explicit conversations with a 14-year-old girl on a popular social media application.

Story continues below

READ MORE: Child luring charges for Eatonia, Sask. man already facing child porn charge

Police said they identified a Lloydminster home where the activity had occurred.

On Wednesday, a search warrant was executed by ICE members at the home where Brian James Hanson was arrested.

READ MORE: Saskatoon man’s child porn collection is among the worst authorities have seen

Hanson is facing charges of luring a child under the age of 16, making explicit material available to a child under 16 and breach of a recognizance.

He appeared in Lloydminster provincial court on Thursday morning. He is remanded in custody until June 22.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Arrest
Brian James Hanson
Child Luring
Child Pornography
Child Pornography Saskatchewan
Internet Child Exploitation
Lloydminster
Sask Court
Saskatchewan ICE Unit
Saskatchewan Internet Child Exploitation Unit
Search Warrant
Sexually Explicit Conversations
Social Media

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News