Crime
June 15, 2017 12:00 pm

Taekwondo instructor King Yeung to be sentenced for sexual abuse charges

By Reporter/Anchor  Global News

Police said in 2009, King Yeung began inappropriately touching a then-16-year-old student at Kang's Taekwondo Academy.

Kang’s Taekwondo Academy.
WINNIPEG — A high-ranking martial arts instructor convicted of multiple sexual abuse charges will soon learn how many years he will spend behind bars.

King Yeung, 58, faces up to 12 years in prison for sexually abusing three of his students over a ten year period.

Yeung, apologized to his victims during a sentencing hearing in May, when he broke down reading a statement.

Two of his victims were in the court room.

It’s a case that has been compared to that of convicted sex offender and former hockey coach Graham James.

Yeung was arrested last year after a victim approached police saying she was sexually abused by him.

In December he pleaded guilty to charges of sexual exploitation and sexual interference involving three victims.

The three women cannot be named due to a publication ban.

The first victim came forward in April 2016.

Police said in 2009, Yeung began inappropriately touching the victim (who was under the age of 16 at the time) at Kang's Taekwondo Academy. Yeung was 50 at the time.

Two other victims have come forward since then saying they were inappropriately touched and sexually assaulted by Yeung at the same taekwondo academy.

The Crown has asked for 12 year sentence while his defense attorney asked for seven.

