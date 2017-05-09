Sentencing begins for Winnipeg taekwondo instructor charged with sexual assault

The sentencing hearing for King Yeung, a former Winnipeg taekwando instructor charged with sexually assaulting three women, started Tuesday.

Yeung, 58, was arrested last year after a victim approached police saying she was sexually abused by him.

He has since pleaded guilty to charges of sexual exploitation and sexual interference involving three victims.

READ MORE: Winnipeg taekwondo instructor charged with child abuse

The three women cannot be named due to a publication ban. Two of the women were in court for the sentencing hearing.



Story continues below King Yeung now in court – Yeung pleaded guilty to charges of sexual exploitation & sexual interference charges involving 3 female victims — Brittany Greenslade (@BrittAtGlobal) May 9, 2017

The first victim came forward in April 2016 and said she had been sexually abused by Yeung.

Police said in 2009, Yeung began inappropriately touching the victim (who was under the age of 16 at the time) at Kang’s Taekwondo Academy. Yeung was 50 at the time.

In court Tuesday the crown attorney Katie Dojack reiterated details from one of the victims. Dojack said the first incident happened in Yeung’s office at the academy. The victim said Yeung was massaging her, rubbing her and his lips brushed past hers. She said she recalled him taking her clothes off and wanting to “teach her.”

Victim 1 – started at the taekwondo academy in WPG at the age of 14. Shortly after she also went into CFS — Brittany Greenslade (@BrittAtGlobal) May 9, 2017

Over the next few years the sexual advances increased and continued two to three times a week, police said. The victim was also allegedly assaulted by the instructor on a team trip to Alberta in 2010. She was under the age of 16 during the offences.

READ MORE: Third victim comes forward in Winnipeg taekwondo sexual assault case

During the hearing, the victim became overwhelmed and had to leave the court room for a few minutes.

Two other victims have come forward since then saying they were inappropriately touched and sexually assaulted by Yeung at the same taekwondo academy.

It’s not known how much time he will face in prison.