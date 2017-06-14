‘Standing together’ says BC NDP and Greens as Speaker position remains empty

The leaders of the BC NDP and Green Party say their alliance is strong regardless of what the Liberal party chooses to do with the Speaker should it be defeated in a confidence vote.

“Our message today is quite clear and categorical,” NDP Leader John Horgan said.

“We are prepared to work together for British Columbians. Christy Clark is prepared to hang on as long as possible.”

Horgan said it seems Clark also wants to sow the seeds of discontent between him and Green Leader Andrew Weaver but said it’s not working.

“The Speaker will be elected on [June] 22nd and what happens after that I will deal with. I can’t predict what that Speaker will do in the future.”

Horgan said there may be challenges but they will work hard to make the alliance work.

Meanwhile, Weaver said Clark is playing games by insinuating the Liberals would only keep a Speaker as long as they are in power.

“The Speaker is there for a four-year term. The premier is afraid to let go and she is distracting and creating mischief and noise.”

Both say regardless of what the Liberals do they are going to work hard to ensure the alliance and government work, but they will not say how they will handle the issue of Speaker until it comes up in the house.

But Senior Liberal Cabinet Minister Andrew Wilkinson said it’s a complex situation.

“We had a situation where the count and recount in Courtenay-Comox took until May 24 to come up with the results, so that accounts for the first 15 days of the elapsed time.”

Wilkinson said also at play in B.C. is the fine line between the Liberals, NDP and Greens, and waiting to see how that would play out.