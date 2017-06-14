Vancouver Council reviewing liquor policy for Granville strip

Vancouver City Council heard recommendations on reviewing the liquor policy for the Granville Entertainment District.

Some of the recommendations included expanding general public health interventions, enabling liquor retail in grocery stores, and enhancing “patio culture.”

This follows a public survey where people recommended public transportation out of downtown to be available 30 minutes after bars close. People also said that more public washrooms were needed and that bars needed to serve smaller drink servings.

READ MORE: 2 men in custody after triple stabbing outside Caprice nightclub in Downtown Vancouver

Supt. Michelle Davey with the Vancouver Police Department told council that many people are skipping the Granville strip in favour of Gastown “where they can sit in a restaurant and they can enjoy themselves with friends rather than hitting the nightclub scene.”

Davey also told council that the rates of violence between the strip and Gastown is like “night and day.”

“Disturbances and disruption on the street, the feeling in the air is different, peoples’ moods are different in Gastown versus the GED and I think it’s an excellent success story for the city.”

Other recommendations heard during council included increasing alcohol-free options and limiting advertising of liquor.