Halifax looking to repair roof of Canada Games Centre

The Halifax Regional Municipality is looking to carry out extensive repairs on the roof of the Canada Games Centre — even though it has only been open for seven years.

Documents indicate that the centre has suffered from a leaky roof which the HRM is now attempting to address.

An investigation into the leaks, conducted by Eagle Project Management Inc. and released in an online tender on Wednesday, shows that the areas of the greatest concern include leaks over the building’s main pool area, a leak over the centre’s walking track and a leak on the east face of the building solarium.

WATCH: Annual spring clean-up no small task for Halifax Regional Municipality

“The roof drains located on the solarium roof A have failed,” writes Peter Smith in the report. “The thermal scan revealed water saturation under the membrane as approximately 40 feet by 40 feet.”

Some parts of the roof are listed as being poorly installed or having failed altogether.

At one point, Smith notes that in some areas “repairs will be extensive.”

According to the city, the repairs are estimated to cost less than $50,000

“The building has had some periodic leaks over the past couple of years, but this isn’t uncommon for a building of this size,” wrote Nick Ritcey, a spokesperson for the HRM, in an email.

“This project is for both routine and preventative roof maintenance.”

Ritcey added that there were no deficiencies in the roof and no safety issues.

READ MORE: ‘Going to be completely fabulous’: Tender awarded for Argyle and Grafton streetscape project

The Canada Games Centre first broke ground in December 2008 and was completed in time to host the games in 2011.

The construction of the building cost $45 million and the roof, installed by Flynn Canada, only had a warranty that covered two years of labour and five years of material.

Since insurance won’t cover the repairs either, the HRM will have to bear the cost on its own.