William Sandeson trial expected to go to jury Thursday

Jurors in the first-degree murder trial for William Sandeson are expected to begin deliberations sometime Thursday.

READ: Answers to commonly asked questions about the Sandeson murder trial

Sandeson, 24, was arrested in August 2015 – just days before he was scheduled to begin medical school at Dalhousie University.

He stands accused of killing Taylor Samson, 22.

Samson was about to start his fifth year at Dalhousie University when he disappeared. His body has never been found.

WATCH: William Sandeson chooses not to testify, defence closes its case in murder trial

The Crown and defence gave two very different theories about what happened in William Sandeson’s apartment on the night of Aug. 15, 2015 during their closing arguments.

Crown Prosecutor Kim McOnie told the court that Sandeson, 24, lured Samson to his Henry Street apartment as part of a pre-arranged drug deal.

Once there, the Crown said they believe Sandeson shot Samson in the head and stole the 20 pounds of marijuana that he had brought with him.

WATCH: William Sandeson planned Taylor Samson’s murder, money was motive: Crown

Defence lawyer Eugene Tan meanwhile told the jury that his client is not a “criminal mastermind”.

Tan said not only were there inconsistencies with the Crown’s theory but there were shortcomings in the police investigation and that some of the forensic evidence in the case doesn’t match up.

WATCH: William Sandeson not cold-blooded killer, criminal mastermind: defence

Judge Josh Arnold is scheduled to deliver his final instructions to the jury Thursday morning.

Once he is finished, the jury will begin to deliberate Sandeson’s fate. They will stay together until a verdict is reached.

Follow @NatashaPace