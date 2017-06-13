$1.5 million funding renewal for Saskatchewan Clinical Stroke Research Chair

It’s the third leading cause of death in our country and the number one cause of long-term disability. Now, one local doctor who is leading the revolution of stroke care in Saskatchewan has received a renewal in funding.

This,with a former but still familiar patient on hand at the announcement who says he owes Dr. Michael Kelly his life.

Accompanied by his wife, Donald Bickerdike says he suffered a massive stroke just four months ago.

He was told by doctors it was one of the worst a person could suffer, although you wouldn’t know it by looking at him today.

“I came home from work, I was going through a couple newspapers, got my cell phone and I blacked out,” said Bickerdike

He would be one of 1,751 patients in 2015-2016 to suffer a stroke in Saskatchewan. According to experts almost half of all stroke patients will experience some permanent or long-term disability as a result.

Which is why Bickerdike’s story is so remarkable. After being rushed immediately to hospital by paramedics – he was operated on.

He would remain in hospital at Royal University Hospital for two weeks, another 14 days at City Hospital for therapy and then walked out after being discharged on his own two feet.

“I went back home after that period of time, got my driver’s license about a week after that and carried on with my life.”

He credits his miracle maker, Dr. Kelly with saving his life.

A doctor who since 2012 has held the position of the Saskatchewan Research Chair in Clinical Stroke Research and has been granted a renewal of $1.5 million in funding from three different organizations.

A commitment to improve stroke care and research in the province focused around three areas: basic science research, robust clinical trials and an improvement in stroke care.

Although nothing is still more vital according to Dr. Kelly for better health outcomes than if the patient is seen quickly when a stroke is suspected.

“One problem we have in the province is 911 activation for stroke are not as high as they should be,” Dr. Kelly said.

“If you call 911 there’s a clear cut protocol of where you should go and where you should be taken.”

Here are the primary stroke centres in Saskatchewan, where a patient should receive care:

Time is of the essence according to Dr. Kelly. One of the most effective stroke mitigating therapies performed at RUH is done ideally within 90 minutes of a patient’s arrival to hospital.

“Somebody who has endovasicular therapy is about twice as likely to survive and more recent studies not quite yet published showing somewhere between 30 to 50 times more likely to be independent or a more reasonable outcome if they have endovasicular therapy.”

That’s the exact therapy Bickerdike received allowing him to get a second chance to do all the things his heart desires at just 75-years young.