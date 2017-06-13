Ground broken for new SIGA casino in Lloydminster

SIGA has started construction on a new casino development in Lloydminster.

The Saskatchewan Indian Gaming Association (SIGA) and the Border Tribal Council held a sod-turning ceremony for the new casino on Monday.

It will be the seventh SIGA-run casino in Saskatchewan once it is complete.

“This casino will not only benefit the community of Lloydminster but all First Nations of Saskatchewan, and is only possible through the positive partnerships between the FSIN, Border Tribal Council, Little Pine First Nation and the City of Lloydminster,” SIGA board chair Chief Reginald Bellerose said.

The casino is being built on land owned by the Little Pine First Nation, who will be responsible for its development.

SIGA will then lease the casino property from the Border Tribal Council.

Profits from the casino will be distributed following the gaming framework agreement, which is administered by the provincial government.

SIGA president and CEO Zane Hanson said the casino will create local employment and attract tourism dollars to the region.

Although no time-line was given for completion of the casino, officials expressed their eagerness to expedite construction.