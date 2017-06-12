RCMP investigate homicide in Penticton

Penticton RCMP are investigating a homicide

Police responded to a sudden death on Woodlands Drive shortly before 5 a.m. on Monday and found the body of a man who was the apparent victim of homicide.

One person was taken into custody.

Penticton RCMP Serious Crimes Unit, Forensic Identification Section and other units are working on the case.

Police are not releasing any further information until the victim is identified and next of kin have been notified.