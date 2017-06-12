Plane ran out of gas before crashing in North Vancouver: TSB

The Transportation Safety Board (TSB) says the plane that crashed in North Vancouver on Sunday ran out of gas.

The TSB says it has now concluded its investigation and it is up to the owner to remove the wreckage.

The Cessna 172 went down around 4 p.m. in an industrial area near the intersection of Phillips Avenue and McKeen Avenue. Among all four people on board, the only injury was one broken arm.

A man who identified himself as ‘Octavio H’ told CKNW in a statement that they were flying over the Lions Gate Bridge when the plane lost power. He says he tried to restart it but was unsuccessful and had to look for somewhere to make an emergency landing.

That’s when he decided to aim for a parking lot along the North Vancouver waterfront but at the last moment he noticed a fuel truck turning towards him so he turned left and that’s when he clipped some telephone pole wires and hit the fence.

The plane ended up nose first into the ground.

WATCH: Four people survive plane crash in North Vancouver:

At the time of the crash the pilot thought he had about an hour and 20 minutes left of fuel.

Curious passersby are wondering when the pilot is going to come and collect his plane.

-With files from Simon Little