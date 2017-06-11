No fatalities after small plane with four people aboard goes down in North Vancouver

Some terrifying moments for four people who walked away from a small plane crash along the North Vancouver waterfront Sunday afternoon.

Sgt. Sue Tupper with North Vancouver RCMP says crews were called to McKeen and Pemberton Avenues just before four p.m.

“[They] found an aircraft that had crashed into some lines,” she said.

“We’re still trying to determine if it was hydro lines or cable lines. And we’ve determined there was passengers on board. There’s been no fatalities, and the passengers have been transported to hospital.”

Tupper says luckily, the worst injury appears to be a broken limb.

She adds there are some traffic restrictions in the area, but that the aircraft went down in a largely industrial area and is unlikely to impact most drivers.

District of North Vancouver Assistant Fire Chief Jim Bonneville says crews are still looking for clues as to what caused the crash.

“[There] didn’t appear to be any sign of any fuel leaking. It’s resting on what appeared to be power lines at first but they’re just guide wires for the pole and some cable lines. So that’s very fortunate as well.”

The Transportation Safety Board (TSB) says the Cessna 172 had four passengers on board and was on the return leg of a trip from Langley to Tofino.

The TSB says it’s still unclear what brought the plane down, and that an investigation is ongoing.