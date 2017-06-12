Hydro-Quebec names HQ after former Quebec premier Jean Lesage

Hydro-Quebec’s head office building will bear the name of Jean Lesage. He was the 19th premier of Quebec and a leader during the Quiet Revolution.

As premier, Lesage was influential in creating Hydro-Quebec.

At Monday’s naming ceremony, Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard acknowledged Lesage’s impact on the province.

“The whole modern Quebec that we live in today is due to his efforts as a leader of the government of the time,” Couillard said. “It was extremely logical that this building would bear Mr. Lesage’s name.”

Aujourd’hui, notre siège social a été désigné édifice Jean-Lesage à la mémoire de l’ancien premier ministre du #Québec de 1960 à 1966. pic.twitter.com/LbXAUyzT5l — Hydro-Québec (@hydroquebec) June 12, 2017

The building is located at 75 René-Lévesque.