Hydro-Quebec names HQ after former Quebec premier Jean Lesage
Hydro-Quebec’s head office building will bear the name of Jean Lesage. He was the 19th premier of Quebec and a leader during the Quiet Revolution.
As premier, Lesage was influential in creating Hydro-Quebec.
At Monday’s naming ceremony, Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard acknowledged Lesage’s impact on the province.
“The whole modern Quebec that we live in today is due to his efforts as a leader of the government of the time,” Couillard said. “It was extremely logical that this building would bear Mr. Lesage’s name.”
The building is located at 75 René-Lévesque.
