June 12, 2017 1:40 pm
Updated: June 12, 2017 3:05 pm

Hydro-Quebec names HQ after former Quebec premier Jean Lesage

Matt Grillo By Reporter  Global News

Hydro-Quebec is naming their headquarters after former Quebec Premier Jean Lesage, Monday, June 12, 2017.

Karol Dahl / Global News
Hydro-Quebec’s head office building will bear the name of Jean Lesage. He was the 19th premier of Quebec and a leader during the Quiet Revolution.

As premier, Lesage was influential in creating Hydro-Quebec.

At Monday’s naming ceremony, Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard acknowledged Lesage’s impact on the province.

“The whole modern Quebec that we live in today is due to his efforts as a leader of the government of the time,” Couillard said. “It was extremely logical that this building would bear Mr. Lesage’s name.”

The building is located at 75 René-Lévesque.

