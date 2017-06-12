Federal Health Minister vows to end double billing by doctors, especially in British Columbia

The double-billing debate is back on in British Columbia, after an investigation by Globe and Mail reporter Kathy Tomlinson.

“That’s something that Cambie was challenged on, and it came back and said ‘OK, we’re not going to do that anymore, we will just bill patients privately.’ That’s also what False Creek says. However, we have examples of specific doctors and cases where they are still, as of this year at Cambie, billing the Province and the patient at the same time.”

The Cambie Surgical Centre and B.C. government are embroiled in a legal fight that’s been going on for almost a decade.

The Federal Health Minister is vowing to stop illegal billing.

Tomlinson was speaking with Simi Sara on The Jon McComb Show on CKNW.