Singer Madeline Merlo on role in ‘Country Crush’ movie: ‘I just kind of dove into it”

Canadian country singer-songwriter Madeline Merlo admits she felt like a “fish out of water” while filming her first big acting role in the new movie Country Crush.

“It was really nerve-racking,” the B.C.-born singer said while appearing on Global Calgary on Monday.

“I definitely felt kind of out of my element, but I think you should never not do something because you’re afraid to do it, so I just kind of dove into it.”

The movie follows aspiring singer Nancy Taylor (Merlo) as she starts a new romance with country boy Charlie Bishop (Munro Chambers) during her quest for stardom.

The role marked Merlo’s first lead role in a movie.

WATCH: Country Crush trailer

“It was really great to have my music in the film, as well – that was an extra bonus,” she said.

Merlo just recently released her latest single “Motel Flamingo,” which she performed on Global News.

“It felt like the right choice for summer,” she said of the song. “It paints this picture of this shady motel that me and my friends go to.”

“I love singing the song, it’s super fun to play on stage.”

WATCH: “Motel Flamingo” by Madeline Merlo

Merlo will be taking the stage at the Big Valley Jamboree in Canmore, Alta. this summer.

“I’ve never played that festival so I’m really excited about it,” she said. “The best thing about festivals is there’s such a big group of artists and we’re all there and it’s such a great time.”

Merlo added festivals are also a great time to learn some tricks of the trade from other musicians.

The songstress is currently living in Toronto and working on her next record, but said she hopes to plant some roots in Nashville this year.

“I just want to write really great music,” she said.

WATCH: Madeline Merlo performs “Whatcha Wanna Do About It” on Global Calgary