Dangerous offender medical assessment ordered for Russell Wolfe

A medical assessment has been order for Russell Wolfe, who pleaded to guilty to 20 charges back in March, including child pornography and sexual assault.

Wolfe, 58, admitted to recording videos and taking pictures of underage Saskatoon girls he was abusing from 1997 to 2008.

He was arrested in 2014 in a Canada-wide operation that targeted sex offenders.

Wolfe entered the guilty pleas prior to his case going to trial.

The medical assessment was ordered to determine if Wolfe should be considered a dangerous offender, which could result in an indeterminate sentence

He will be back in court in early September.

With files from Joel Senick