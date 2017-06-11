‘I give it a 10 out of 10’: Saskatchewan Roughriders fans rave about new stadium
Fans enjoyed the new Mosaic Stadium for the first Saskatchewan Roughriders game of the year.
The stadium was full of people dressed in Rider green on Saturday for the pre-season opener against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.
People lined up to get food, wildly cheered throughout the game and overall, the response from fans is a win.
“We were at the last game at the old stadium and now we are at the first pre-season game. That is one of the parts of history that will never be forgotten, I still got my ticket and I’m still going to keep it,” Taylor Solie said.
“Overall, I would give it a 10 out of 10, having the drink holders where they are, is absolutely perfect … the food selection was unreal, like I said just take it back to basics,” Jason Schaffer said.
People can come enjoy the next home game in Regina on July 1, when the Roughriders take on Winnipeg again.
