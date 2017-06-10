Jackson 5 take part in Montreal’s F1 festivities

They just “never can say goodbye” to our fair city.

The Jackson 5 are back in Montreal and partaking in the Formula One festivities ahead of their show at the Olympia Theatre on Sunday, June 11.

The iconic brother foursome were spotted partying it up at the Ritz-Carlton Friday night.

The Motown kings are celebrating 50 years of musical life.

But before they become the entertainers at their concert, they came out to be entertained by the city’s F1 festivities.

They even made some time to chat with Global News Morning’s host Laura Casella.

Amazing night at @RitzCarlton for #grandprix and especially amazing meeting & speaking to The Jacksons @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/En6HTo2zda — Laura Casella (@La_Casella) June 10, 2017

“Just have a great time and enjoy yourself because we like having a party on stage, we like having fun on stage,” Marlon Jackson told Global News when asked about his concert.

Montreal’s Grand Prix weekend is as much about the race, as it is about the scores of parties off the track. One of the biggest celebrations is held at the Ritz-Carlton.