B.C. man biking across Canada for cancer makes stop in Regina

Dave MacKenzie is on a mission.

The 57-year-old has been biking across the country to raise money and awareness for the Canadian Cancer Society since May 18. MacKenzie’s mission began on Vancouver Island and he made his stop in Regina today.

MacKenzie lost his mother to cancer in 1976, when he was just 16 years old.

“Cancer is a terrible, terrible disease. It’s taken away loved ones, not only from my family, but from seemingly everyone you meet. Every step, there’s someone else who can tell you a cancer story, so ours is not unique.”

To cover over 7500 kilometres on a bike is no small feat. MacKenzie said that the possibility of helping is what keeps him going when times get tough.

“I think how insignificant the little bit of pain I might be enduring is compared to what others are enduring. That easily motivates me to not whine and just keep pedaling.”