Severe weather possible for southern Manitoba tonight
Severe thunderstorm watches have been issued for southwestern Manitoba.
Powerful storms with the potential to produce large hail, damaging winds and heavy rain are possible Friday afternoon and evening.
There have already been reports of tennis ball sized hail near the Saskatchewan border.
Environment Canada says the severe thunderstorm watches may be expanded eastward to include the rest of southern Manitoba.
Strong thunderstorms are possible for Winnipeg and the Red River Valley late Friday night.
