Kalamalka Lake pier wave damaged; users could be fined

The public pier at Kalamalka Lake in Coldstream has been closed for several weeks because of the very high water level.

Now district officials are getting serious about enforcing the closure.

They say people have continued to use the pier despite signage and barriers.

Heavy wave action Thursday damaged the dock, increasing the safety concerns.

“The District of Coldstream and the RDNO are installing additional barricades to entry and will have a security presence to deter unlawful use in contravention of the posted closure,” states a district news release.

Violators could be fined.

On Tuesday evening, a young man was beaten by several assailants in an incident on the dock.