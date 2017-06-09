Actor Anthony Lemke: From Marcus Boone to charity ambassador
Acting is something Anthony Lemke has been doing since he was a kid.
Now he plays Marcus Boone in Dark Matter, a science fiction TV show.
“As a little kid it was just one of the things I did,” Lemke said. “Something I always had fun doing.”
READ MORE: Laurent Duvernay-Tardif: Doctor, NFL football player and Global Morning News guest host
Lemke said days when he is on set can be long so conserving energy is key.
“Most set shoots are 14-hour days,” Lemke said. “They move very slowly. It’s about bringing it when you need to bring it.”
Beyond acting, Lemke is an ambassador in Canada for Handicap International, a charity that helps disabled individuals living in conflict zones and potentially dangerous areas around the world.
READ MORE: Chef Danny Smiles: From busboy to exploring Canada with Chuck Hughes
With Dark Matter season 3 set to premiere on Friday, Lemke is hoping for his career to continue on the same path.
“I would love my career to go in the direction of roles that I enjoy playing and can support my family,” Lemke said. “I’d like to ride this train for the next few years.”
On Friday, Lemke was a guest host on Global News Morning.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.