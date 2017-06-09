Actor Anthony Lemke: From Marcus Boone to charity ambassador

Acting is something Anthony Lemke has been doing since he was a kid.

Now he plays Marcus Boone in Dark Matter, a science fiction TV show.

“As a little kid it was just one of the things I did,” Lemke said. “Something I always had fun doing.”

Lemke said days when he is on set can be long so conserving energy is key.

“Most set shoots are 14-hour days,” Lemke said. “They move very slowly. It’s about bringing it when you need to bring it.”

Beyond acting, Lemke is an ambassador in Canada for Handicap International, a charity that helps disabled individuals living in conflict zones and potentially dangerous areas around the world.

With Dark Matter season 3 set to premiere on Friday, Lemke is hoping for his career to continue on the same path.

“I would love my career to go in the direction of roles that I enjoy playing and can support my family,” Lemke said. “I’d like to ride this train for the next few years.”

On Friday, Lemke was a guest host on Global News Morning.