Lakeshore Players Dorval kicks off final production of 52nd season

Thursday marked the opening performance of the final production for Lakeshore Players Dorval’s 52nd season.

The community theatre group will be performing Crimes of the Heart, a play about Mississippi in the 70s.

“It’s a comedy and it’s very charming,” Ricky Zurif, Crimes of the Heart director, said. “It’s got a kind of dark edge to it, it’s sort of a little southern Gothic.”

The performances will be held at Lakeside Academy High School and take place on the following dates: June 9, 10, 15 and 16 at 8 p.m.

June 11 will feature a matinee performance at 2 p.m. while June 17 will have both a matinee and evening show.

“The whole thing has a kind of an offbeat, goofy edge, which I think people will enjoy,” Zurif said. “The people in it, the characters that my actors play, are very likeable.”

Ticket prices will range from $24 to $26 for adults and $20 to $22 for students and seniors.