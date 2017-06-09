Entertainment
June 9, 2017 11:01 am

Lakeshore Players Dorval kicks off final production of 52nd season

Matt Grillo By Reporter  Global News

The Lakeshore Players Dorval kicked off their final production of their 52nd season on June 8th, Friday, June 9, 2017.

Jonah Aspler / Global News
A A

Thursday marked the opening performance of the final production for Lakeshore Players Dorval’s 52nd season.

The community theatre group will be performing Crimes of the Heart, a play about Mississippi in the 70s.

“It’s a comedy and it’s very charming,” Ricky Zurif, Crimes of the Heart director, said. “It’s got a kind of dark edge to it, it’s sort of a little southern Gothic.”

Story continues below

READ MORE: Lakeshore Players Dorval theatre group set to kick off 52nd season

The performances will be held at Lakeside Academy High School and take place on the following dates: June 9, 10, 15 and 16 at 8 p.m.

June 11 will feature a matinee performance at 2 p.m. while June 17 will have both a matinee and evening show.

“The whole thing has a kind of an offbeat, goofy edge, which I think people will enjoy,” Zurif said. “The people in it, the characters that my actors play, are very likeable.”

Ticket prices will range from $24 to $26 for adults and $20 to $22 for students and seniors.

 

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Crimes of the Heart
Lakeshore Players Dorval
Lakeside Academy High School
Ricky Zurif

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News