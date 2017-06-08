Southern Alberta gun store accused of selling guns, ammunition illegally

Police have seized 1,000 guns and a million rounds of ammunition from a southern Alberta gun store accused of selling the items illegally.

Officers searched K&D Implements in Cardston, Alta., on May 29 following a five-month investigation into firearms trafficking allegations.

The weapons and ammunition seized account for the store’s entire inventory.

In a news release, the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT) said the store owners, who were arrested by police, are accused of failing to ensure that firearms purchasers provided valid Possession Acquisition Licenses (PAL).

Investigators allege that these offences took place on a number of occasions.

“This gun store needlessly put public safety at risk by allowing conceivably anyone to acquire guns,” Staff Sgt. Jason Walper said in a news release. “We would be naïve to believe that this was not exploited by organized crime and the criminal element.”

“This case was much like many others in that a small piece of information, gathered in the day-to-day duties of our general duty members, lit the fuse to spark a much larger investigation,” he added.

Items seized from the business include:

49 handguns

972 long guns

270 kilograms of gun powder

446 kilograms of Tannerite, a binary explosive material

12,000 firearm primers

Dean Sommerfeldt, 58, and Todd Sommerfeldt, 31 are charged with trafficking a firearm, possession of weapons for the purpose of trafficking, careless storage of a restricted weapon, and transfer of a weapon and/or ammunition without authority.

Both men have been released from custody on a number of court-imposed conditions, including restrictions on possessing any firearms.

The town of Cardston is located approximately 90 kilometres southwest of Lethbridge and about 200 kilometres south of Calgary.