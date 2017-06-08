Man found dead in Radisson Heights home after ‘domestic-related’ shooting: Calgary police
Calgary homicide detectives are investigating the death of a man in Radisson Heights on Thursday in what police are calling a “domestic-related shooting.”
Emergency crews were called to a house in the 1100 block of 35 Street S.E. at around 1:50 a.m. for reports a woman had been shot during a domestic dispute.
When they arrived, police found a woman in medical distress and a youth who wasn’t injured.
A man was found dead inside the home.
The woman was rushed to hospital in critical condition.
In a news release, police said they are not looking for any suspects as the incident is believed to be domestic in nature.
