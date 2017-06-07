BC Floods
June 7, 2017 3:54 pm
Updated: June 7, 2017 3:56 pm

Flood concerns prompt new evacuation alert in Lake Country

By Anchor/Reporter  Global News
Central Okanagan Emergency Operations issued a new evacuation alert Wednesday due to flood concerns. The alert affects three properties on Oyama Road:

  • 15770 Oyama Road
  • 15750 Oyama Road
  • 15730 Oyama Road

Homeowners are being asked to be prepared to leave their houses at a moment’s notice, should that alert be upgraded to an evacuation order.

Residents under evacuation alert are also advised to sandbag their properties if they haven’t done so already.

Sand and sandbag locations can be found here.

Numerous evacuation orders and alerts are still in place across the central Okanagan. For a full list click here.

