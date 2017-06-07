Man pretended to be peace officer, sexually assaulted woman: Edmonton police

The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) is asking for help finding a suspect who allegedly impersonated a peace officer, pulled over a female driver, got her into his vehicle and sexually assaulted her.

Police said it happened on Sunday, June 4 at around 1:30 a.m. when the woman was driving home near Anthony Henday Drive and 127 Street.

A vehicle with flashing lights got her to pull over, EPS said. Then, a man who was wearing a uniform got out of the vehicle, asked her to get out of her vehicle and get into his, police said.

The woman complied. EPS said she assumed he was a legitimate officer.

“The male suspect allegedly threatened the complainant, implying that he wouldn’t proceed with criminal charges if she performed sexual acts on him,” police said in a news release Wednesday. “The complainant was then driven to another area, sexually assaulted and driven to her residence.”

Police believe the suspect vehicle is a four-door, white Nissan Rogue, made between the years 2007 and 2013.

Police describe the suspect as between 25 and 30 years old with a thin build and short brown hair. He was wearing what appeared to be a navy blue peace officer’s uniform.

EPS released two photos of the suspect and the inside of the vehicle. The force also released a short video.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact police at 780-423-4567.