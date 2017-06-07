Crime
June 7, 2017 3:51 pm
Updated: June 7, 2017 3:54 pm

Man pretended to be peace officer, sexually assaulted woman: Edmonton police

By Web Producer  Global News

Police are looking for a man who allegedly impersonated a peace officer and sexually assaulted a woman in Edmonton, June 4, 2017.

Courtesy: Edmonton police
A A

The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) is asking for help finding a suspect who allegedly impersonated a peace officer, pulled over a female driver, got her into his vehicle and sexually assaulted her.

Police said it happened on Sunday, June 4 at around 1:30 a.m. when the woman was driving home near Anthony Henday Drive and 127 Street.

A vehicle with flashing lights got her to pull over, EPS said. Then, a man who was wearing a uniform got out of the vehicle, asked her to get out of her vehicle and get into his, police said.

Story continues below

The woman complied. EPS said she assumed he was a legitimate officer.

“The male suspect allegedly threatened the complainant, implying that he wouldn’t proceed with criminal charges if she performed sexual acts on him,” police said in a news release Wednesday. “The complainant was then driven to another area, sexually assaulted and driven to her residence.”

Police believe the suspect vehicle is a four-door, white Nissan Rogue, made between the years 2007 and 2013.

Police describe the suspect as between 25 and 30 years old with a thin build and short brown hair. He was wearing what appeared to be a navy blue peace officer’s uniform.

EPS released two photos of the suspect and the inside of the vehicle. The force also released a short video.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact police at 780-423-4567.

06-07-epsimpersonate2

Police are looking for a man who allegedly impersonated a peace officer and sexually assaulted a woman in Edmonton, June 4, 2017.

Courtesy: Edmonton police
06-07-epsimpersonate

Police are looking for a man who allegedly impersonated a peace officer and sexually assaulted a woman in Edmonton, June 4, 2017.

Courtesy: Edmonton police
06-07-impersonatepolice

Police are looking for a man who allegedly impersonated a peace officer and sexually assaulted a woman in Edmonton, June 4, 2017.

Courtesy: Edmonton police

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Anthony Henday Drive
Confinement
Edmonton crime
Edmonton police
edmonton police service
EPS
female driver assaulted
impersonating peace officer
Sexual Assault

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News