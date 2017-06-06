Warman RCMP officer to be sentenced on assault charges

An RCMP corporal who pleaded guilty to assault is set to be sentenced in Saskatoon provincial court on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, court heard arguments from both counsel, who disclosed details of what happened during the response as well as what triggered Cpl. Dean Flaman to snap while on-duty.

READ MORE: Warman RCMP corporal pleads guilty to assault

The case dates back to Feb. 24, 2016, when Warman RCMP responded to a complaint of a suspicious man going through vehicles at 1:37 a.m. CT.

Court heard, as outlined by the Crown, that it was during this call that a 19-year-old was run down and was being searched by another officer.

Flaman approached and asked the teen, “What are you doing in my f@#king town?”

Crown says Flaman gives teen two quick punches to the head, slams him into seat of cruiser & puts him in a choke hold. #yxe #sask pic.twitter.com/osPnINueaS Story continues below — Meaghan Craig (@MCraigGlobal) June 6, 2017

He then proceeded to give the teen two quick punches to the face, put him in a choke hold, threw him against the driver side door of the cruiser and pushed his head in the snow.

After more than 16 years with the RCMP, Flaman found himself on the wrong side the law and in April pleaded guilty to assault after that fateful night in 2016.

READ MORE: Warman RCMP officer charged after alleged altercations with 2 youth in custody

According to the Crown, the teen sustained marks to his cheeks, eyes and his knees were skinned. His pants were so loaded with change, they dropped to his ankles like shackles during his arrest and he wasn’t able to run.

The other officer on scene told Flaman several times to stop and that he had everything covered.

The Crown argued the use of any force on this offender in these circumstances wasn’t necessary.

Court then heard from defence counsel that the highly respected 46-year-old wasn’t fit to work the day of the incident.

Flaman had responded to a horrific motor vehicle collision on Highway 16 near Langham, Sask., that left three dead, including two children.

READ MORE: Father charged after Langham, Sask. crash that killed his girlfriend, sons

He then responded to a suicide and had no chance for a debrief or counselling.

Flaman was run down and pressure was mounting on RCMP to crack down on crime.

Brad Mitchell argued that Flaman’s actions were only to get the 19-year-old to comply with the arrest. They weren’t as violent as laid out by the Crown but Flaman did overreact and snapped after stressful days on the jobs.

He outlined that his client suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) both from his upbringing and the motor vehicle collision he responded to.

Flaman has since sought help from a counsellor.

Mitchell also argued that Flaman should receive a conditional discharge so he can maintain his employment and suggested community service.

Flaman has no previous discipline record and after a code of conduct investigation by RCMP was reinstated to perform a desk job.

Upon his arrest, he was suspended with pay. After the internal investigation, Flaman was suspended without pay for 15 days and cannot be promoted for at least two years.