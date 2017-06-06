70-year-old man charged in Surrey shooting

A 70-year-old Surrey man is facing charges following a shooting and standoff with police on the weekend in south Surrey.

On June 3, police were called to the 1300-block of 176 Street and found one man, who had been shot allegedly by another man that was still in the area.

The victim was taken to hospital with stable, non-life threatening injuries.

RCMP locked down the area while a police negotiator made contact with the suspect. Police were able to take the suspect into custody by about 11:50 p.m.

According to RCMP, both men were known to each other.

Kenneth Turpin has been charged with aggravated assault and intent to injure while using a firearm. Turpin, who is not known to police, is still in custody.

His next court appearance is June 6.