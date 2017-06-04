Man in custody after 4-hour police standoff near Pacific Border Crossing in Surrey

One man is in custody and another is in hospital after a shooting and four-hour standoff near the Pacific Border Crossing in Surrey.

Surrey RCMP were called to a report of a shooting in the 1300-block of 176th Street at 7:15 p.m. Saturday night.

They found a man who had been shot — allegedly by another man who was still in the area.

Officers contained the suspect to a property along 176th Street and negotiated with the suspect. He surrendered just before midnight and was taken into custody.

The victim is in stable condition.

Police believe the two knew each other and that the incident was targeted.

The investigation is ongoing.

176th Street was closed to traffic in both directions between 8th Avenue and 16th Avenue at the time. The traffic has now been reopened.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-TIPS or http://www.solvecrime.ca.