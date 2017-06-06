Metro Vancouver mayor’s council to release details on charging drivers to use roads

Commuting in Metro Vancouver is about to get more expensive as the mayor’s council is set to move the region one step closer to road pricing.

A new commission will be announced Tuesday to study and research mobility pricing.

It would charge drivers based on how much they use the roads.

The mayors have previously pushed for it, despite a previous lack of support from the provincial government. During the election campaign, both the NDP and the Green Party came out in favour of the model to help cut traffic congestion.

Details of the announcement are expected to be released at 10 a.m.

Meanwhile, on July 1, transit fares will increase between five and 10 cents.

Starting July 1:

• Single-use concession fares will increase by five cents and single-use adult fares will increase by 10 cents (this includes HandyDART).

• DayPass fares will increase by 25 cents.

• Monthly pass fares will increase between $1 and $2, depending on zone type.

• Fares for one-, two- and three-zone products will all increase by the same amount (this includes West Coast Express).