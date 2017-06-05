Transit fares to go up July 1

Commuters will have to shell out more for their transit fares come Canada Day.

Beginning July 1, transit fares will increase by five to 10 cents.

The increase was first announced last November as part of Phase One of the Mayors’ Council 10-Year Vision for Regional Transportation and approved this March by TransLink’s Board of Directors.

READ MORE: Phase 1 of Metro Vancouver transit plan approved

TransLink says it will be providing customers with information about the fare changes throughout the month of June.

But starting July 1:

• Single-use concession fares will increase by five cents and single-use adult fares will increase by 10 cents (this includes HandyDART).

• DayPass fares will increase by 25 cents.

• Monthly pass fares will increase between $1 and $2, depending on zone type.

• Fares for one-, two- and three-zone products will all increase by the same amount (this includes West Coast Express).

TransLink says the revenue from increased fares will help fund improvements to the region’s transit and transportation system including service increases for bus, SkyTrain, HandyDART and SeaBus.